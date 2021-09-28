Dexter Is Getting A Second Revival Project

By Faith McKay | 14 seconds ago

On November 7, 2021, audiences will see Dexter: New Blood premiere on Showtime. This premiere comes nearly a decade after the original series ending, where Michael C. Hall’s character went off into a storm and left a trail of questions behind him. The show’s ending wasn’t popular. This makes it the perfect project for a reboot, so fans can possibly see a more satisfying end for a story they followed for so long. It also makes it an intimidating project for a reboot. After so much controversy the first time around, they better get it right. As a new show of confidence and excitement for the project, Showtime has decided to revive another part of the Dexter experience for New Blood: the wrap-up podcast.

Showtime made the announcement about the revival with a promotional video on YouTube. Scott Reynolds will be returning as the host of the podcast for Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up With Scott Reynolds. Reynolds worked as a writer on the early seasons of the original television series and is an executive producer on New Blood. He also hosted the original Wrap-Up podcast. You can listen to Showtime’s announcement video below, which comes in at under two minutes and includes a sample where Michael C. Hall discusses returning to the role after so many years.

Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up With Scott Reynolds is going to include interviews with the cast. Episodes will hear from stars like Jennifer Carpenter, who played Deb, John Lithgow, who played the Trinity Killer, and Michael C. Hall who plays Dexter Morgan. The podcast also promises to break down episodes with the help of people behind the scenes, including the writers. While the new television series begins in November, the podcast is going to start on October first.

The first six episodes of Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up With Scott Reynolds will be a catch-up course, sort of a primer for the new series. If you don’t remember what happened in all of the eight seasons of the original show, which aired from 2006 to 2013, you aren’t alone. The podcast’s first six episodes will help audiences remember what happened and get back in the Dexter mindset without requiring an entire eight-season rewatch. Then, on November 7, 2021, the new series will premiere and the podcast episodes will transition to breaking down the new episodes. The new podcast will air on Tuesday after the television series episode premiere.

There will be a lot of room for surprise guests on the new podcast. With the catch-up episodes, there’s room for players from the original series to appear who weren’t invited to the new show. Once the new episodes premiere in November, there are a lot of new players who audiences could learn more about. In the Dexter: New Blood trailer, we find Michael C. Hall in a small town with a new name, greeting a lot of new players who don’t know who he is. Julia Jones will be playing a police officer in the town and a friend to Hall’s character. Clancy Brown will be playing the mayor of Dexter’s small town and will serve as our main character’s nemesis. Hopefully, the new series will be worth the wrap-up podcast episodes Scott Reynolds will be hosting.