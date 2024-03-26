Dark Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Horror Series Needs To Answer So Many Questions
Any sci-fi or action movie fan knows that both Alien and Aliens were two of the most revolutionary movies for both genres, and they continue to inspire and influence so many new projects even today. However, even with the franchise continuing to receive new installments, such as the upcoming Alien: Romulus, there is still so much about this alternative future that we do not know.
The original Alien came out in 1979, so after 45 years, you would think most of the mysteries would be solved. But hopefully, Romulus can finally provide the answers we have been waiting for.
Intelligent Life
One of the most glaring questions in the entire Alien franchise is exactly how many other intelligent forms of life humanity has encountered out in space. Obviously, when people think of the Alien movies, they typically picture the huge, black, insect-like Xenomorphs that love to kill humans on sight. However, we know for a fact that there are others.
The Arcturians
In Aliens, the main marine crew briefly discusses an alien race called the Arcturians who, judging by the conversation, are humanoid enough that Earth men and women can mate with them. For a franchise devoted to space travel, why is our perspective limited to humans and Xenomorphs? How many other advanced lifeforms exist in this world?
No Time On Earth…Yet
Speaking of Earth, why have we seen so little of it in the Alien movies so far? Usually, in futuristic movies, one of the most fascinating aspects is how the Earth has developed and deviated from what we know in real life. But in the Alien movies, we have spent the majority of the screen time on space crafts or other planets.
Non-Canon Films
The only movies that have used the Earth as a setting have been Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, both of which are regarded as non-canon. There have also been some deleted scenes of alternate endings that explored the setting, but again, they are non-canon. We need an official look at what our planet is like in these movies.
Everyday Life In The Alien Universe
The lack of time on Earth also leaves it pretty vague what the current system of government is like in the Alien movies. There is clearly enough order in place to command space expeditions and to have military forces check out other planets. But what are the goals of this government? Many sci-fi movies depict certain political leanings as being the ones that have become dominant in the world. But the systems in charge in the world of Alien are still largely shrouded in mystery.
The Xenomorph Origin Left More Questions
Rather than providing more answers, recent Alien movies have instead created more questions, like with the addition of the Engineers. The prequel Alien movies like Prometheus revealed that it was actually the Engineers who created Xenomorphs as well as humans. That is a very intriguing plot twist, but unfortunately, the movies have not given us clarity on the purpose behind the engineers doing those things.
That makes it sound like the Engineers are the dominant species in the universe, so why don’t we know more about them yet?
Alien: Romulus Can Answer Questions
It is good to have questions to keep the audience coming back, but after 45 years with the franchise, it would be nice to have some concrete answers to a few of these mysteries. We know enough not to consider Predators canon in the Alien universe, but we are ready for Romulus to really clear up some of the more longstanding questions from over the years.
Alien: Romulus will be released in theaters on August 16, 2024.