Dark Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Horror Series Needs To Answer So Many Questions

By Christopher Isaac |

Any sci-fi or action movie fan knows that both Alien and Aliens were two of the most revolutionary movies for both genres, and they continue to inspire and influence so many new projects even today. However, even with the franchise continuing to receive new installments, such as the upcoming Alien: Romulus, there is still so much about this alternative future that we do not know.

The original Alien came out in 1979, so after 45 years, you would think most of the mysteries would be solved. But hopefully, Romulus can finally provide the answers we have been waiting for.