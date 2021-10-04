Daniel Craig Receiving Enormous Honor For James Bond Role

By Jason Collins | 19 seconds ago

As the audience prepares to see Daniel Craig’s fifth and final performance as James Bond in the upcoming No Time to Die, the 007 star will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, alongside his fellow 007 actors.

According to Movieweb, Daniel Craig’s star will be placed on the iconic walkway, right next to that of the former James Bond actor Roger Moore, located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard. His will be the 2,704th star on the Walk of Fame, making Craig the fourth James Bond actor to have received the honor, after David Niven, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan. Craig’s star will be unveiled in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 6, at 6:30 pm PT, two days ahead of the release of No Time to Die, following months of delays brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Craig’s No Time to Die co-star portraying the film’s antagonist, Rami Malek, will give a speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, alongside the James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G- Wilson. The latter will also serve as a guest speaker. The Walk of Fame event will be emceed by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair, Nicole Mihalka. Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stated that Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is the character of James Bond Craig portrayed in five 007 films. She has expressed excitement to place Daniel Craigs Walk of Fame star next to Roger Moore’s, setting them at an appropriate location – at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.

Daniel Craig is perhaps best known as the man who replaced Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, which served as a soft reboot of the franchise. Reflecting upon his audition, Craig stated that he assumed he’d been invited to audition as cannon fodder, to literarily help the producers choose someone else for the part. He even thought he’d be cast as the film’s villain. Instead, however, he went to star as the British spy in five Bond films, starting with Casino Royale, including Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and 2015’s Spectre, and now the upcoming No Time to Die, which is his final outing as James Bond.

With Daniel Craig officially ending his run as a famous spy, Barbara Broccoli stated that his replacement won’t be officially cast before 2022. She said there currently aren’t any clear frontrunners for the role outside of fan speculation. Many have speculated that Craig will be replaced by Lashana Lynch, not just as a first woman but also as a first person of African-American descent to portray the iconic spy. However, those rumors were later disproved by Broccoli herself, stating that she’s doesn’t care about Bond’s ethnicity, as long as he’s portrayed by a male actor.

Current fan-favorites include Henry Cavill, who already played the role of a spy in a separate film, Tom Hardy, whom many consider a best-bet, and Pierce Brosnan’s personal pick Idris Elba, who could be the first African-American James Bond. There’s, of course, an unexpected candidate for the role – Taika Waititi – who was proposed as the perfect man for the role. Taika was suggested by no one else but himself, and the fans were thrilled at the idea.