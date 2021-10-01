Daniel Craig Just Found Out He’s A Super Popular Meme

By Kristi Eckert | 6 seconds ago

Daniel Craig’s final performance as James Bond in the upcoming film No Time To Die truly marks the end of an era. The actor recently sat down with New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff to properly bid adieu to the role that has defined his career since 2006. However, Daniel Craig’s 007 sentiments weren’t the only things that came up during the interview, the actor also shared just what he thought about being one of the most popular memes on the web.

No Time To Die is now infamous for having repeated COVID-19 related delays. Initially, the film was supposed to release in April of 2019, and in March of that year, Daniel Craig was in New York promoting his final Bond film, during that time he also had a stint on Saturday Night Live which included his introduction of the artist The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). Slash Film detailed that the way Daniel Craig executed the introduction was a triumph in the art of perfectly astute comedic timing. It was destined to become a meme. It has now become the internet’s iconic signal that the ever so coveted weekend has arrived. In fact, Slash Film further pointed out that Craig’s The Weeknd meme has reached such epic proportions that it even has its own dedicated Twitter page.

Daniel Craig learned of the meme’s existence for the first time during the New York Times interview. The reporter asked him if he’d gotten wind of its impressive popularity to which the actor replied that he hadn’t, given that he doesn’t partake in social media. When the journalist explained to him what it was and why it was so popular, Daniel Craig responded with an endearingly heartfelt reaction.

“They do? It’s amazing. I don’t know what that is, but thank you. That’s lovely. I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about,” said Craig.

Daniel Craig has expressed that he will certainly miss his time portraying the amorous spy who served as the catalyst that perpetuated his career. Daniel Craig has certainly become a cultural staple, both for his contributions to the James Bond franchise and now for the quintessential way for ushering in Saturday and Sunday. However, Daniel Craig has already set his sights on what’s next. According to his IMDb page, he just wrapped up filming Knives Out 2 (2022) and has also taken a deep dive onto Broadway with a role in the revival of Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy Macbeth. Giant Freakin Robot also exclusively learned that the actor has been in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but little details are known about what capacity that would be in or what character he could potentially portray.

Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond had certainly proved to carve out an avenue through which he was able to showcase his range of talents to Hollywood, and while it still remains to be seen who will pick up the character’s heavy mantle next, Craig’s performance has certainly served to set the bar higher than ever before. The impetus of Daniel Craig’s motivations as an actor and even as an unexpected comedian are sure to continue to reverberate for fans throughout the decades that follow.