Daisy Ridley Reveals Advice For Future Star Wars Female Leads

Daisy Ridley told upcoming Star Wars female leads to "tune out" the negativity.

By James Brizuela |

Daisy Ridley is currently at the Sundance Film Festival, where she sat down with Variety. Ridley revealed the best advice she has for future female Star Wars leads, as she was under plenty of critiques during her time as Rey. According to Ridley, “The world is a crazy place…It’s important to tune out the stuff.”

The stuff she is referring to has everything to do with toxic trolls who consistently attack many of the actors that have appeared in the Star Wars universe. As great as the franchise has been there, it has also been populated by people who seem to want to suck the fun out of everything. Daisy Ridley also brought up Amandla Stenberg, who is set to lead the highly anticipated Acolyte series.

Daisy Ridley added, “Amandla Stenberg can handle herself…she’s been working for a long time.” We honestly cannot wait to see The Acolyte, which Ridley also stated is “amazing.” Considering she is Star Wars royalty, it makes sense that she would have been given the opportunity to view the new Disney+ series early.

Disney Ridley may have not been part of the best Star Wars properties, but she did a fantastic job as Rey, and it is a bit odd that she has seen so much negativity on her part. The world is certainly crazy at times, and people can be a bit too much with their hatred of things, instead of just disagreeing with a choice and moving on. At least Ridley can look back at her time with a sense of accomplishment, and she did give some great advice.

There are tons of people who are going to disagree with your choices in life and attempt to discredit you, but as Daisy Ridley said, “it’s important to tune that stuff out.” We are not sure what the future holds for the Star Wars universe, but we would certainly not be mad about Ridley being asked back to appear in a movie or series. The ending of The Rise of Skywalker did indicate that Rey could be starting a new Jedi Order, which we would be completely fine with.

As previously mentioned, Daisy Ridley’s appearance at the Sundance Film Festival was to promote her new movie, Sometimes I Think About Dying. Ridley plays Fran, a droll office worker who thinks about death frequently until she finds that she has made one of her new coworkers happy. However, Fran might be the only thing standing in her way of being happy for once.

Daisy Ridley may have had to deal with the onslaught of hatred online, but she is still a fantastic actress. She did have the tall task of leading the next generation of Star Wars movies, which is daunting by any measure. Though the new trilogy is a bit wonky, Ridley was still a shining aspect of those movies.

Daisy Ridley has five upcoming movies she is starring in, besides the previously mentioned Sometimes I Think About Dying. Everyone can also go back and watch her Star Wars movies again and decide if you might have been too harsh in your criticisms. It might not matter though, as Ridley is going to tune them out anyway.