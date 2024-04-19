The Thought-Provoking Anime Masterpiece From A Legendary Director You Need To Watch Today

This story starts amusing, as our two main characters swap bodies and have to quickly adjust to the other person’s life. However, the story starts growing more emotional and serious as the two try to reach out to each other more and meet up.

I found the ending to be quite amazing as well. I am a huge fan of more open-ended stories that leave the rest up to your imagination, and Your Name certainly did that. It suggested what could happen next without spelling it out for you.

While the story alone is good, Shinkai’s unique blend of animation style, stunning visuals, fitting soundtrack, and story make Your Name so good. If one of these elements had been missing or lacking in some way, the movie wouldn’t have stood out as much as it did.