An ‘80s Icon’s Debut Film Streaming for Free, Watch It Now

The film, written by Craig Safan and directed by Matthew Robbins, opens up on Billie Jean Davy (Helen Slater) and her brother Binx (Christian Slater — no relation), in a trailer park with their mom. As mom heads out for a date with the latest “classy” guy, the brother and sister laugh and tease each other. Shortly afterward, the teenagers have a run-in with the rich kid in their town of Corpus Christie, Hubie Pyatt.

Hubie takes off on Binx’s brand new motorized scooter and destroys it. When Billie Jean goes to to Hubie’s father’s store to try to get compensation for the destruction, Mr. Pyatt makes sexual advances to Billie Jean, telling her she can “pay as you go and earn as you learn.” He’s gross, lascivious, and the scene easily would have turned much darker if Hubie and Binx had not interrupted them.

Binx happens to be holding the gun from Mr. Pyatt’s register, and a wrestle ensues. The gun discharges, and Mr. Pyatt takes a bullet in the arm.