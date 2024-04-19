1980s Stephen King Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller Unlike Anything Else, Stream Immediately

From a grim vision of the not-so-distant future not unlike George Orwell’s 1984 to the stark criticism of how network television can be used to manipulate the masses, The Running Man is poignant yet ridiculous; thoughtful yet absurd; critical yet hilarious.

Loosely based on the Stephen King (written under his Richard Bachman pseudonym) novel of the same name, The Running Man takes us to the year 2019. Under total government control, United States citizens are numbed to the point of stupidity by entertainment.

Being fed a constant feed of lies, destruction, and war footage through news media outlets, the population is placated with mindless game shows broadcast by the ICS Corporation.