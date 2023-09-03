The Best Alien Invasion Movie Ever Is Now Streaming On Netflix

By Steven Nelson |

If you’ve ever pondered about the intricacies of communication, the vastness of the universe, or simply love a mind-bending, alien invasion, sci-fi drama that can pull at your heartstrings, then Netflix has a treat in store for you. Dive into the mesmerizing world of Arrival, where Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner take on extraterrestrial mysteries.

This alien invasion movie promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, all while redefining the way you think about time, love, and the language of existence. Buckle up, because this isn’t just another alien movie; it’s a journey that’s bound to leave a lasting impression.

Arrival, on Netflix, is an alien invasion movie starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner.

When 12 mysterious spacecraft touch down in various locations across the world, chaos ensues. Nations are on the brink of global war as they scramble to understand the purpose of this alien invasion. Enter Dr. Louise Banks (portrayed by the stellar Amy Adams), a renowned linguistics professor, who is recruited by the U.S. military to decipher the aliens‘ language and intentions.

Louise, alongside physicist Ian Donnelly (played by the equally impressive Jeremy Renner), embarks on a race against time to communicate with the extraterrestrial beings, known as “heptapods” due to their seven-legged appearance. Is this an alien invasion or something else entirely?

The heptapods utilize a complex written language comprising circular symbols, which represent entire sentences. As Louise delves deeper into understanding this language, she starts to experience vivid flashbacks of her daughter, who died of a rare disease.

Arrival is an alien invasion movie that has to do with time as much as anything else

However, as the alien invasion story unravels, we discover that these aren’t flashbacks at all, but rather flashforwards. Louise’s interaction with the heptapods and her immersion in their language enables her to perceive time non-linearly. This understanding of time becomes crucial to the film’s climax.

The crux of the heptapods’ alien invasion becomes clearer: they offer humanity a gift, their language, which allows one to experience time in a non-linear fashion. In return, the heptapods mention they will need humanity’s help in 3,000 years, although the specifics remain ambiguous. This cyclical concept of time challenges our conventional understanding and becomes the film’s central theme.

While global tensions rise with some countries interpreting the alien invasion message as a threat, Louise must come to grips with what is happening around her and how this is a bigger event than just some alien spaceships coming to visit. This is about something almost inconceivable.

Arrival is much more than a typical science fiction tale. It dives deep into topics of communication, grief, choice, and the human experience, all set against the backdrop of a first-contact narrative.

Arrival was met with widespread acclaim upon its release, standing out as a distinct and thoughtful narrative in the realm of science fiction. Critics were particularly taken by its unique approach to themes of language, time, and human connection, with Amy Adams’ poignant performance garnering special attention. On platforms like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, the film secured high ratings, reflecting its broad appeal.

The accolades didn’t stop at reviews. The film proudly claimed eight nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Denis Villeneuve, clinching the award for Best Sound Editing. The BAFTA Awards acknowledged Amy Adams with a Best Actress nomination, while the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards celebrated the movie with two wins.

In essence, Arrival didn’t merely entertain as an alien invasion movie; it left a lasting impression, prompting deep reflection on the role of language in shaping our reality, ensuring its spot as a modern cinematic classic.

In the vast expanse of science fiction and alien invasion cinema, Arrival emerges not just as a spectacle, but as a profound exploration of human nature, communication, and time’s intricate dance. With Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner delivering compelling performances, this isn’t just another alien invasion story—it’s a poignant reminder of the ties that bind us.

Now streaming on Netflix, it’s a must-watch for those seeking a movie that resonates long after the credits roll. Dive in and embrace the journey of understanding that Arrival promises.