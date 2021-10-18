Alicia Vikander On Tomb Raider 2

By Charlene Badasie | 7 seconds ago

It’s been three years since Alicia Vikander made her big-screen debut as Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft. Although a sequel was announced in September 2019, details about the film’s progress have been sparse. Like most things movie-related, the global pandemic caused some major delays. But now, fans finally have an update about the movie.

In an interview with Total Film, Alicia Vikander shared her thoughts about the upcoming Tomb Raider sequel. “When the studio first said they were interested in a sequel, I got really excited,” she told the publication. She was also extremely impressed when she saw screenwriter Misha Green’s work on the very popular HBO series Lovecraft Country.

The actress gushed over the opportunity to work with Green, saying she had a lot of fun on their Zoom calls. She added that getting to talk about the movie with another woman her own age was amazing. “I get to talk about big action set pieces and stunts that we want to make. I’m hoping that we get on track and get to do something together.”

Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider sequel has experienced some production hiccups since it was originally announced. Before Misha Green signed on as writer and director in January, Ben Wheatley was set to helm the project. At the time the movie had a 2021 release date, but in November 2020 it was delayed indefinitely. As such, the film completely disappeared from MGM’s release calendar and still doesn’t have a new release date.

However in May, Green tweeted an update saying, “Still a long journey to production. Title’s not even approved. First draft finished!” The accompanying image displayed the Alicia Vikander starrer’s working title – Tomb Raider: Obsidian.

Still a long journey to production. Title's not even approved. 🤫😜

But first draft finished!!! 🎉🥳🎊 #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/wrKVUubM6I — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) May 14, 2021

Inspired by the successful Square Enix trilogy of games, Tomb Raider 2018 is an action film series that follows Lara Croft’s adventures across the globe to uncover ruins and archeological mysteries. Alicia Vikander portrayed the iconic character in the reboot after Angelina Jolie’s two outings as Lara Croft in the 2001 and 2003 Tomb Raider films.

Alicia Vikander’s version featured a younger Lara Croft as she embarked on a mission to uncover her father’s disappearance. The movie was directed by Roar Uthaug, with a screenplay by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Alastair Siddons, from a story by Evan Daugherty and Robertson-Dworet. The film also starred Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas in supporting roles.

While the Tomb Raider reboot received mixed reviews from critics, with some describing the plot as very paint-by-numbers. Others praised the action sequences, tone, grittiness, and realistic take on the franchise. Alicia Vikander’s interpretation of Lara Croft drew a polarized response. Some described her as a capable and powerful heroine, while others called her bland. The movie was still a commercial success, earning a whopping $274.7 million at the global box office against a $106 million budget.

For fans who loved Alicia Vikander’s grittier portrayal of Lara Croft, the Tomb Raider sequel’s numerous delays were very disappointing. Despite all the uncertainties surrounding the project’s future, Vikander’s recent update is encouraging news. It means that the movie is moving along quite well with its lead actress and new director working on something special for audiences around the world.