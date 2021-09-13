Hayley Atwell Cast As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider

By Faith McKay | 1 hour ago

In January 2021, Netflix announced that they were creating an anime series for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. The adventure series has been explored in popular video games, movies starring Angelina Jolie, movies starring Alicia Vikander, and comic books. Now, Deadline is reporting that Hayley Atwell will be taking up the role in the new animated series.

Tasha Huo will be writing the Hayley Atwell Tomb Raider project for Netflix. Currently, Huo is working on The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel to the Henry Cavill series. They are also signed on for Red Sonja.

So very excited, both as a Showrunner and #TombRaider super fan, to finally announce our Lara Croft, and to be working with this extremely talented human. Guys… this show is going to be awesome.https://t.co/xNkYMD0bML — Tasha Huo, Dragonrider (@Tasha3point0) September 13, 2021

Animation has become a larger part of streaming service’s plans for original content recently, with Netflix doing a lot to develop their anime catalog. Recently, they released The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a prequel movie to the live-action series. While Hayley Atwell would have been a great choice for a live-action Tomb Raider movie, she has some recent experience on Marvel’s What If…? animated series as Peggy Carter that perhaps got her interested in doing more.

The new Netflix Tomb Raider series will take place 25 years after the trilogy of video games. Lara Croft will be exploring new territory. So far, those are all the story details Netflix is sharing about the new Hayley Atwell project. It doesn’t yet have a release date.

Lara Croft became well known on the big screen when Angelina Jolie played her in 2001 and again in 2003. The live-action Tomb Raider movies got a reboot in 2018 with Alicia Vikander, well known for her role as Ava in Ex Machina. Currently, a sequel is planned for that movie, written by Misha Green, the writer for Lovecraft Country and the upcoming Black Canary movie for HBO Max. With all of these other projects out there, Lara Croft has become a well known character, not unlike Hayley Atwell, who has become known to audiences for her role as Peggy Carter for Marvel. Soon, she’ll be seen as Grace alongside Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: 7. The actress just completed filming on that project, which has again been delayed for a theatrical release.

While Hayley Atwell is certainly a popular name, she doesn’t have a lot lined up right now. As mentioned above, she just completed filming Mission Impossible: 7 with Tom Cruise, and she’s expected to reprise her role of Grace for Mission Impossible: 8. While audiences have been enjoying her role as Peggy Carter in What If…?, the new Lara Croft project is the only other thing currently known about her upcoming schedule, though that doesn’t mean there isn’t more secretly in the works for the actress.

Right now, there’s no word on when we’ll be seeing Hayley Atwell in Tomb Raider on Netflix, but the streaming service often likes to work quickly. They first announced the project nine months ago and have had a writer, so with Hayley Atwell’s open filming schedule, this hopefully means we could see her as Lara Croft as soon as mid-2022, though later in the year is more likely.