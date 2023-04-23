5 Franchises That Should Get Bloody And Violent Reboots

You know that 2017 Power Rangers film that reimagined the classic (and still ongoing) kids’ TV franchise as a darker, grittier story? You know how it completely failed at the box office? Clearly, the reason for this is it didn’t get gritty enough.

PG-13? That’s a rating for rookies. Everyone knows that real reboots lean so hard into an R rating that it creates enough controversy to show up in the morning news.

The new, R-Rated Power Rangers needs to more closely resemble Neon Genesis Evangelion than the colorful, cheesy franchise we all grew up with. Why should reboots emulate the tone of a franchise that has managed to stick around for 30 years, when we can watch these spunky young teens bleed, die, and get psychologically broken by a version of Rita Repulsa whose very presence will cause all the Rangers to endure irreversible psychological damage?