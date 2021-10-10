Why Rachel McAdams Isn’t On Instagram Or Any Other Social Media

By Apeksha Bagchi | 14 seconds ago

While Rachel McAdams did enter the Hollywood scene with her spotlight-stealing breakout role in Mean Girls as the vain Regina George, the 43-year-old actress hardly shares many traits with her most popular character to date. It is easy to imagine Regina being the queen of social media and treating her fans with snippets from her private life, but for McAdams, the allure of Instagram, Facebook, etc has never been strong enough.At a time when Hollywood actors are joining the social media bandwagon to connect more with their fans, why is Rachel McAdams still not willing to become a fellow celebrity Instagrammer?

Back in 2009, while promoting her then-upcoming film State of Play, Rachel McAdams shared with People that while her fellow celebrities were busy making their profiles on different social media platforms, she was pretty clueless about it all and was even unaware about Twitter! In fact, the actress revealed at the time that she is very much disconnected from the outside world as she doesn’t have a television and is also bad at responding to e-mails.

“I listen to the news on the radio. I don’t have a television and I am really bad at e-mail,” Rachel McAdams had shared. [It was] only [recently] that I heard about Twitter for the first time, and it’s all I’ve heard about since. I’m really ignorant.” More than a decade has passed since McAdams made this surprising admission and while she is still not on any social media pages and you can’t find Rachel McAdams on Instagram, we are expecting that she at least has a television now or hopefully a Netflix account!

And it isn’t just social media pages that she stays away from. In a chat with Glamour, Rachel McAdams had admitted that she actively refrains from reading news stories about herself and other celebrities, which included not knowing that Ryan Gosling, whom she dated from 2005-2007, had become a huge feminist icon at the time and was the hot topic of social media debates. She had clarified that despite being a celebrity and knowing that she is always in the public eye, she likes “having a life outside work.” Of course, this is why Rachel McAdams’ fans wish she had an Instagram account, so they could know more about that life.

The only time when Rachel McAdams ever interacted with the online world was when she was running an eco-friendly lifestyle website, called greenissexy.org, from 2007 to 2011. Other than that, the actress has remained true to her initial dibs on privacy over flaunting her personal life, or even promoting some of Rachel McAdams’ movies using Instagram. In fact, she has kept every aspect of her current relationship with American screenwriter Jamie Linden under such tight wraps that no one came to know when she gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, in April 2018. The big news was confirmed when she sat down for a chat with The Sunday Times in November that year and shared how bringing a life into this world has been the “greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.” But even now, neither the name of the couple’s child is known nor are there any publicly available pictures of their firstborn. In fact, the actress is already a mom to baby number two! The Red Eye actress was captured by the paparazzi last year in August leaving a children’s store in Los Angeles with her baby bump on display.

But following her strict rules when it comes to sharing her private life, the actress never confirmed or denied the news. In a chat with USA Today in 2018, Rachel McAdams once again stressed that she values her privacy above anything else and isn’t even aware of how to maneuver social media platforms to sell her “brand.”

“I’m not a great self-promoter, I wasn’t good at selling Girl Guide cookies or Christmas wrapping paper,” she said.

As of now, there are no official Rachel McAdams Twitter or Instagram accounts but there are many fan accounts like Rachel McAdams Daily, Rachel McAdams Club, @rachelmcadams1, etc that diligently share information about the actress. So, until the actress decides to hop on to the social media frenzy many other celebs have already surrendered to, such fansites are our only salvation!

After starting her career with the 2001 series The Famous Jett Jackson, Rachel McAdams became a Hollywood A-lister with films like Mean Girls, The Notebook, Wedding Crashers, The Hot Chick, etc. The Oscar-nominated actress was last seen in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and will next appear in the comedy-drama Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret as well as reprise her role as Christine Palmer in Marvel’s Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness. Apart from her blockbuster film career, McAdam’s love life has been equally starry as it included much-publicized relationships with actors like Ryan Gosling, Michael Sheen, Josh Lucas, etc. But despite living with the usual celebrity bane of courting constant paparazzi attention and having fans that would love to know about her personal life, the actress’ opinion about starting her own Rachel McAdams Instagram or other online accounts hasn’t changed over the years.