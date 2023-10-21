What Happened To The Leave Britney Alone Vlogger? 

By Sckylar Gibby-Brown |

The infamous “Leave Britney Alone!” video

If you were on the internet in 2007, you probably remember the culture-defining moment that is the“Leave Britney Alone!” video from YouTuber Chris Crocker. The video, showcasing a tearful Crocker, went viral as they implored the public to consider the intense scrutiny and judgment pop sensation Britney Spears was facing. Crocker is 35 years old, goes by the name Cara Cunningham, and has moved on from YouTube to TikTok, but what else has become of the vlogger who stood up for the troubled star?

Thanks to In the Know, as well as Cunningham’s new TikTok account, pop culture enthusiasts now have an update on the infamous Leave Britney Alone vlogger. Despite the video being posted on the early days of the internet, the vlog begging the public to go easier on the pop star has remained an iconic part of pop culture history, even making a resurgence in 2019 during the #FreeBritney movement and supporting Britney Spears’ own recent revelations about her life under conservatorship. Now that Cunningham has a TikTok account, fans have been able to ask her about the viral video and get updates on the vlogger’s life since going viral 16 years ago.

Britney Spears

Cunningham was 19 at the time of making the Leave Britney Alone video and is now 35. She began her transition in August 2021 and created a TikTok in February 2023. Almost immediately, she attracted 54,000 followers, many of whom wanted more details behind the making of Cunningham’s most famous post.

The most important question fans had to ask was why Cunningham was under her bed with a bedsheet when she filmed Leave Britney Alone. Cunningham clarified that she was not under a bed or a sheet during the recording of the iconic video. Instead, she improvised her backdrop using curtains and good lighting from a windowsill.

Her TikTok followers were amused and impressed by her resourcefulness, with one user commenting, “Everything about your ‘Leave Britney Alone’ vid was ahead of its time.”

Britney Spears

But Cunningham’s return to the spotlight isn’t just about setting the record straight on her past viral video. Her story is a testament to resilience and personal growth. She revealed that the notoriety and ridicule she faced after posting Leave Britney Alone led to a diagnosis of complex PTSD.

In a 2019 NPR interview, Cunningham pointed out that the bullying she received from Leave Briney Alone sheds light on the issue of dehumanization of celebrities and people in general. Society’s perception of celebrities, fueled by their fame and fortune, often leads to the dismissal of their struggles, but money and celebrity status do not erase the very real human experiences and challenges they face.

Reflecting on Leave Britney Alone, Cunningham expressed her reluctance to accept accolades or vindication for being right about Britney’s plight all along. Instead, she emphasizes the need for collective self-reflection about why people didn’t listen back then. She acknowledges that her message wasn’t about her but about the welfare of Britney Spears and, by extension, the broader problem of how society treats celebrities.

In the end, what Cunningham wants is for people to redirect their energy towards amplifying Britney Spears’ voice and advocating for her rights. It’s not about Cunningham; it’s about supporting Spears and others who may be enduring similar hardships. If Cunningham can have the world learn anything from her Leave Britney Alone video, it’s that it’s time for all of us to listen and show empathy, not just for celebrities but for every individual fighting their own battles.