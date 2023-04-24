Kat McNamara Throwback Photo Has Her On The Floor

Kat McNamara puzzles fans with this photo on the floor, legs up.

By Britta DeVore

Stars like Brie Larson and Hugh Jackman are always showing off their latest workout routine, and now it’s Kat McNamara’s turn. Heading into the weekend fully stretched and toned, the Shadowhunters star took to her Instagram to show off her body in a series of images that you can see below. Captioning her post with a celebratory “TGIF,” McNamara reveals her toned physique post-workout.

Wearing a low-cut green tank top and jeans, Kat McNamara may not look like she’s in the proper garb for exercising but judging by her surroundings, it looks like that’s what she’s been up to. The actress is lying flat on the floor with her right leg gracefully pointed in one image while the other two see her having a fun time smiling and giving kissy faces to the camera. Off to the side, we can see a Peloton bike and a boxing dummy, but there’s also a couch, so who knows what McNamara is doing on the floor.

The actress has been absolutely slaying her socials with eye-catching looks as of late, hitting her fans with an assortment of wild outfits including a showy cowgirl ensemble and a peek into what a day of fun in the sun at the beach looks like for her. While it’s up in the air whether her latest series, Walker: Independence will be renewed for a second season at The CW, Kat McNamara doesn’t seem to be too bothered by the open-ended question as she’s living out and about living her best life for all of Instagram to see.

Walker: Independence isn’t the only title sweating its fate at The CW as fellow prequel series The Winchesters is also waiting on a confirmation or cancellation on its second season. While they aren’t related, both the Kat McNamara and Matt Barr-led Walker: Independence and the Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly-starring The Winchesters are from the brains of Supernatural alums. Jared Padalecki, who followed up his time on the 15-season running Supernatural series by starring in Walker, is one of the brains behind Walker: Independence while his co-star and on-screen brother, Jensen Ackles, formed the Supernatural prequel series with his wife.

With The CW trying to cut budget costs, the network has been moving towards non-scripted content meaning that both The Winchesters and Walker: Independence could find themselves in hot water. Fans have enjoyed watching Kat McNamara and the rest of the Independence cast trace the backstory of how the titular family ended up in Texas, just as viewers have appreciated an origin story of the love between John Winchester and Mary Campbell. However, this year, The CW canceled two of their most beloved series, The Flash and Riverdale, possibly leaving more money to be spent on new and up-and-coming projects.

Kat McNamara in Walker: Independence

As for life beyond Walker: Independence, audiences can soon expect to catch Kat McNamara alongside a star-studded cast in Charlie Day’s (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) directorial debut, Fool’s Paradise. The comedy also stars a knock-out lineup including the late Ray Liotta, Ken Jeong, Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Common, Kate Beckinsale, John Malkovich, and Charlie Day. Audiences can expect to wander into the mind of Day when Fool’s Paradise arrives in theaters on May 12.