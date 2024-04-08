Unexploded War Bombs At Risk Of Detonating

The increased danger is due to amatols, a combination of ammonia nitrate and TNT. Unlike bombs that only use TNT, amatols interact with moisture and soil, becoming increasingly volatile over time. The longer bombs made with amatols remain buried underground, the more likely they are to go off when disturbed, making them more dangerous.

The weapons using the volatile combination of chemicals were most commonly used late in World War I and early in World War II. The practice of mixing ammonia nitrate with TNT occurred in World War I as the war created TNT shortages, while ammonia nitrate was plentiful and cheap. The opposite was true for World War II, as amatol bombs were common at the start of the war, but the mass production of TNT made their use rare later in the conflict.