Robot Dog Takes A Bullet To Protect Police

The standoff occurred in the Hyannis section of Barnstable as officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person holding someone at knifepoint.

The situation escalated when the suspect, identified as Justin Moreira, opened fire on officers and a SWAT vehicle upon their arrival. With the suspect barricaded inside a home, the standoff led to the evacuation of local schools and took hours to resolve.

To safely apprehend Moreira, state police deployed three robots, including Roscoe, to locate his position in the building. Roscoe, equipped with advanced mobility and surveillance capabilities, cleared multiple floors before finding Moreira in the basement, armed with a rifle. Despite being knocked down by the suspect, Roscoe continued its mission, only to be shot three times.