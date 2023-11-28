Asteroids On Collision With Earth Unstoppable?

These issues were addressed at the 2023 Planetary Defense Conference (PDC), in which politicians and scientists alike spelled out how adversely asteroids could affect life on Earth if diplomats fail to do their due diligence in the wake of an imminent asteroid impact.

The conference resulted in a paper entitled Diplomatic, geopolitical and economic consequences of an impending asteroid threat, which was published in Acta Astronautica. The paper highlights how world leaders could quell the chaos that an asteroid impact could thrust upon society, and ensure that we don’t get blasted back to the stone age in a geopolitical sense.