Armageddon Was Wrong, No Bomb Could Have Destroyed That Asteroid

As it turns out, Armageddon got it wrong. Students of the University of Leicester in the UK originally set out to answer this question. While it has been determined that it might be possible to redirect an asteroid by using strategically placed nuclear strikes, the students figured out that there is no way they could have blown the flying space rock in half.

Based on the size of the asteroid as given in the movie, you would require 800 trillion terajoules of energy to rend that rock asunder.