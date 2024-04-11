Star Wars Stormtrooper Reported As Armed Suspect

The Star Wars cosplayer, known as the Grampian Stormtrooper on social media, was made late for a comic con event thanks to his costume looking a bit too real. Frightened train passengers reported the man for carrying a gun, which caused the train to change course and return to the station. The man was wearing full Imperial Stormtrooper regalia, plus a kilt added for a traditional Scottish twist.

The authorities responded to a reported sighting of an armed individual. They escorted the Star Wars stormtrooper from the train station, where he was brought to an office to chat with two firearms officers, three Police Scotland, and two British Transport police.