The DCEU Is Dead And We Can Say This Is The Worst Of All

For any readers not quite up on their comic book movie universe lingo, DCEU stands for DC Extended Universe. Warner Bros. decided sometime around 2013 or so that those Disney folks were on to something with the MCU and wanted in on all that sweet capes-and-tights cash. As a result, the studio decided to create its own interconnected movie universe full of comic book movies based on its DC properties—including the 2016 disaster Suicide Squad, the worst DCEU movie ever made.

The name DCEU never really caught on. Most fans called it the Snyderverse after Warner Bros’ brilliant decision to put Zack Snyder in charge of the whole shebang. Meanwhile, most moviegoers just called it hot garbage. The hottest, smelliest, foulest garbage of all is David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

There are many things that make Suicide Squad the worst of the DCEU movies, so let’s get into them.