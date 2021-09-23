Woody Harrelson Wants A Sequel For His Iconic Comedy

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

Woody Harrelson is about to hit the screen in a much-anticipated sequel movie early next month. That should/ will put him firmly in a villain role, something we haven’t seen for the dude in some time now. But it appears he wants to return to another franchise of his as well, getting him back in the hero role, gunning down the undead with rampant glee. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Harrelson said he would love to get a third movie going in the Zombieland story though there are no firm plans for that film on the table right now.

The interview with Woody Harrelson was about Venom: Let There Be Carnage in which he will play Cletus Kasady who turns into the titular villain. But the talk did venture towards Zombieland as well and whether there was a chance for the third movie in that franchise. While there are no plans on the table right now, it was clear that Harrelson was very much into the idea and would love a chance to reunite with the cast and crew of that one. Check out what Woody Harrelson had to say:

“I haven’t heard anything about it from many of the creative elements. I would love to do it because I just love those guys. That whole group is really… That’s a singularly wonderful, fun, amazingly funny group of people. So what I’m saying is I’m open to it. And Ash, if there’s anything you can do to make it happen, I would be most grateful.”

Of course, Woody Harrelson is referring to the cast of Zombieland here and it’s easy to see why he would want to team back up with this group considering what they were able to do with the first two films. Harrelson plays Tallahassee, a hardened survivor of the zombie apocalypse who also enjoys this life better than the “normal” world before. And then there is Jesse Eisenberg as Columbus, Emma Stone as Wichita, and the recently-added Rosario Dawson as Nevada. Both movies were directed by Rube Fleischer so we’ll throw him in the mix as well.

And why wouldn’t Woody Harrelson want to head back for another Zombieland story? The first two were a hilarious spin on the zombie takeover, taking a sardonically comedic look at what like would be like for a neurotic but capable dude (Eisenberg in this case) if he was one of the last true survivors in a Walking Dead-type world. In this one, the zombies are a bit dumber and the remaining humans are patently ridiculous. Woody Harrelson for sure sees this and it makes sense that he would want to get back in the proverbial saddle.

Woody Harrelson and company also had some financial success with the first two Zombieland movies as well. With a total of around $70 million dollars in production costs, the flicks earned about $224 million at the box office. And they were hits with the critics as well with the first movie scoring 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and the sequel Double Tap going for 68%. A commercially viable and critically well-received franchise should have more than enough backing to get another story off the ground.

Before we ever see Woody Harrelson in a possible Zombieland 3, there is some villain work to be done. From the early trailers, his role in Venom: Let There Be Carnage looks downright evil, a truly nightmarish turn for the actor who’s been able to pull off all manner of roles throughout the years. That movie will release on October 1st. He also has a couple of other higher-profile projects coming as well, co-starring with Kevin Hart in The Man From Toronto and then in a bio-series The White House Plumbers about the Watergate scandal.