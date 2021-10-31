See Willem Dafoe’s New Green Goblin Look For Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Apeksha Bagchi | 12 seconds ago

If we were to list down all the leaks concerning the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, we would be stuck doing it till the film finally releases in the theatres this December. Every new day brings a new update from the set of the film whose trailer itself was leaked hours before its official release. And this time, we have the first proper look, with pretty explicit details, at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin costume in Spider-Man 2.

The details come to us from a report on Reddit where Willem Dafoe’s costume in the film has been described along with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s different Spider-Man attires. Reportedly, while the Green Goblin costume in the film will retain the original design from the Sam Raimi film (it is still almost entirely green), it has undergone significant updates. For starters, this time the suit will have a few additions like a tan-colored shoulder strap along with a belt holding a bomb bag. There will also be some gold and purple-colored accessories, like a purple scarf around his neck while the suit itself will look damaged in some places.

The leak further states that the image their report is based on shows Willem Dafoe not wearing the spooky armored mask of the Green Goblin. Instead, he is sporting Doc Ock-like black googles. Craving to see an actual image of the costume? Well, thanks to Twitter user @EmberOnMain, we have an accurate mockup of what the above details will actually look like in a full costume. Check out the post below:

EXCLUSIVE: This is what Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin will look like in Spider-Man: No Way Home!!!



This is my scoop, so please credit me. Also, huge credit to @shreyak_d for the accurate mockup! pic.twitter.com/Vpq6Cgmddc — Ember (@EmberOnMain) October 30, 2021

Being able to see so much of Green Goblin’s face will be a big change for Willem Dafoe’s character this time around. For comparison, his mask used to look like this:

Apart from Willem Dafoe’s suit, the report also shares details about Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield’s Spidey costumes in the film. Tom Holland will be reportedly seen wearing a black and gold suit with specks of red in it. For some reason, there will be a scene where a cell phone will be duct-taped to the chest of the suit. Curiouser and curiouser, right? The leak also states that while Maguire wears the same costume from the Spider-Man films, it appears to be a bit more vibrant. As for Garfield’s costume, he will be wearing the same suit he wore back in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He was recently seen wearing it in a leaked video from the sets of Spider-Man 2 but as we know, the actor is still asserting that he is not in the film and the video is fake. Oh, well, only time will tell how right the rumors and leaks have been.

As for Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home has confirmed that he, along with the other villains, will be landing in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Earth because of a botched spell by Doctor Strange to undo Peter Parker’s identity reveal in the last movie. According to other leaks about the plot of the film, the pair of Peter Parkers will appear in MCU’s Earth. Then, they will be captured by Doctor Strange who will set about to rectify his error. After that happens, Tom Holland’s Peter will inadvertently help them in escaping, allowing them to cause major chaos and mayhem before they are caught. Again, only the release of Spider-Man 2 will confirm (or shoot down) these rumors and put them to rest once and for all.