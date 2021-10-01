A Whoopi Goldberg Classic Is Getting A Sequel

By Michileen Martin | 14 seconds ago

These days Whoopi Goldberg is best known as one of the co-hosts of the often volatile daytime talk show The View, but in the ’80s and ’90s, Goldberg was a movie star on the rise. In spite of never leading a film before, Steven Spielberg cast her in the 1985 period epic The Color Purple, which earned 11 Academy Award nominations including Goldberg for Best Actress. In spite of debuting with a powerful drama, Goldberg became much better known as a comedy lead, including a movie series that’s about to get another sequel — Sister Act.

ComicBook.com reports that things are starting to come together for the long-rumored Sister Act 3, which is expected to stream on Disney+ some time in 2022. The film has found a director in the form of Tim Federie, best known as the creator of High School Musical: The Musical — The Series. Madhuri Shekar (The Nevers) has been tapped to write the script. Whoopi Goldberg is expected to reprise the role of the less-than-pure Deloris.

With a worldwide gross of $231 million, 1992’s Sister Act proved to be one of the most successful comedies of the ’90s. In spite of religious garb Whoopi Goldberg wears in most of the shots you’ll find if you run an image search for the film, her character is no nun. Deloris is a lounge singer who gets ushered into witness protection after her boyfriend (Harvey Keitel) kills someone in front of her. She’s forced to disguise herself as a nun in a Catholic Convent where she constantly locks horns with the Reverend Mother (Maggie Smith) and eventually transforms the choir into a successful musical act. The film proved to be a big enough hit that the following year brought Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

There’s no firm word yet on what other Sister Act alums will be returning along with Whoopi Goldberg for the third film. Kathy Najimy has expressed interest in returning to the role of Sister Mary Patrick. While there’s no word from Dame Maggie Smith, in a 2017 episode of The View, Smith expressed nothing but joy for her days on set for the Sister Act films.

Sister Act 3 has been in development since at least 2018. That year Variety reported Whoopi Goldberg was ready to reappear as Deloris, but with a different writing team. At the time Regina Hicks (Insecure) and Karen Gist (Star) were attached to write the script. It isn’t clear if Madhuri Shekar is joining them as a co-writer or if Hicks and Gist have moved on.

Assuming Sister Act 3 comes out in 2022, Sister Act won’t be the only successful franchise Whoopi Goldberg returns to next year. She’s set to reprise the role of Guinan that she originated in Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as playing her on the big screen in Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: Nemesis. Last January, Patrick Stewart invited her to join the cast of Star Trek: Picard Season 2.