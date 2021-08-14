See Tom Hanks Care For Robots And Dogs In Next Film

By Tristan Zelden | 33 seconds ago

Robots, dogs, and Tom Hanks are all you need to know about the legendary actor’s upcoming Apple TV+ movie. Two days ago, we got the first look at Tom Hanks with his dog and robot, giving an idea of what we should expect Finch will look like. The picture shows the actor carrying a coffee pot with some other belongings standing next to the robot his character created and his beloved canine.

#Finch (2021) directed by Miguel Sapochnik starring Tom Hanks to premiere directly on Apple Tv November 5th. pic.twitter.com/wRwFyRcsPZ — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) August 13, 2021

The Tom Hanks sci-fi drama was set to release last year. However, due to COVID-19 shutting theaters down, the movie was pushed multiple times, constantly swapping dates constantly before Apple picked it up for its streaming platform. The complications over the last year are probably why we have not seen much until now, even though it is coming out in a few months.

The story follows Finch, played by Tom Hanks, who is a dying inventor. He creates a robot to accompany him and his dog, named Goodyear, on a journey across the wasteland that is now America. This is after being isolated in an underground bunker that has protected them since an apocalyptic event wiped out most of life on Earth. Jeff, the robot played by Caleb Landry Jones (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), will learn about humanity during this venture into the unknown with his creator. They will also meet other characters, played by Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale) and Lora Martinez-Cunningham (Sicario).

Director Miguel Sapochnik is known for directing some of the biggest episodes from Game of Thrones, like the Battle of the Bastards. He has worked on episodes of TV shows here and there like Iron Fist, True Detective, Altered Carbon, and the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon. This is his second film, with his first being 2010’s Repo Men with Jude Law (The New Pope), Forest Whitaker (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan).

Accompanying the director to write the script for the Tom Hanks movie will be Craig Luck and Ivor Powell as their writing debut. Sapochnick and Luck will executive produce with Andy Berman, Naia Cucukov, Adam Merims, and Frank Smith. Powell will produce with Caroline Alderson, Jacqueline Levine, Daniel Maze, Seth William Meier, Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, and Robert Zemeckis.

Finch will be the only acting gig Tom Hanks will have to release this year. He is currently working on multiple projects. He will star in an Elvis Presley biopic with Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood) as the musician. The Oscar-winning actor will star in Pinocchio with Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Luke Evans (The Fate of the Furious), Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos), and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele). He is also set to start Wes Anderson’s next film with Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), Tilda Swinton (Okja), Bill Murray (Ghostbusters), Adrien Brody (Peaky Blinders), Rupert Friend (Homeland), and Jason Schwartzman (Fargo).

Tom Hanks, his robot, and his dog can all be seen in Finch on November 5 on Apple TV+.