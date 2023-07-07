By Michileen Martin |

From left to right: Oded Fehr, Brendan Fraser, and John Hannah in The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy franchise is on its way back and we’ve learned that more of the stars from the previous films are returning. Our trusted and proven sources tell us both Oded Fehr and John Hannah have signed on for the upcoming reboot. We’ve previously reported on the upcoming feature, with other fan-favorites from the first three films coming back.

“I don’t know how it would work. But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.” Brendan Fraser, on returning to make a reboot of The Mummy

Both Oded Fehr and John Hannah have been in the franchise since the very beginning, starting with 1999’s The Mummy. Fehr plays Ardeth Bay, head of the Pharaoh’s sacred bodyguards, the Medjai. Bay survives the events of both The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, though he was absent for the third film.

John Hannah and Rachel Weisz in The Mummy (1999)

Hannah’s character Jonathan, brother of Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) and a skilled thief, supplies much of the comic relief in the films. Unlike Fehr and Weisz, Hannah not only stars in the first two films but returned for 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

The film ends with his character making it clear he wants nothing to do with mummies any longer, though it’s implied their absence from his life won’t last for long.

Oded Fehr in The Mummy Returns (2001)

It was in December that we first exclusively reported that the Batgirl directing team of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had been tapped to helm The Mummy reboot. Since then we’ve continued to receive casting news, including the signing on of Rachel Weisz and even The Rock himself, Dwayne Johnson.

Will Brendan Fraser Be In The Mummy Reboot?

We’ve yet to receive news about Brendan Fraser returning to the iconic role of Rick O’Connell, but with so many of his former co-stars agreeing to come back, it seems like it’s only a matter of time. The now Oscar-winning actor has said a number of times that he’s open to return, including when he spoke to Variety in October.

Asked if he’d be willing to board a reboot of The Mummy, Fraser answered, “I don’t know how it would work. But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.”

Fraser is not in the same kind of action movie lead shape that he was back in the late 1990s and 2000s. It’s only speculation, but it could always be that the filmmakers intend to introduce a new, younger lead to The Mummy franchise with Fraser’s Rick O’Connell acting as mentor.

Of course, right now one of the biggest action blockbusters in theaters is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, whose lead, Harrison Ford, will turn 81 next week. Then again, that film’s box office returns aren’t exactly inspiring.