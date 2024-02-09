Sci-Fi Horror Thriller Resurrects Classic Story In Totally Original Way, Stream Immediately Without Netflix

After receiving a mysterious phone call inviting him to assist Dr. Vick with some undisclosed medical research that he may find compelling, Adam packs his bags and meets the doctor.

Subject Two quickly removes us from Adam’s apartment and brings him to a remote cabin where the rest of the film takes place.

Dr. Vick wastes no time in telling Adam his intention to carry out human trials for his resurrection experiments, which will cure his headaches and make him stronger than ever.

Adam catches onto the fact that this isn’t the first time Dr. Vick has performed human trials in this context, as Dr. Vick keeps referring to him as Subject Two while documenting his experiment. Learning from his mistakes with Subject One, who is still buried in the snow outside of the cabin, Dr. Vick is sure he finally cracked the code to immortality.