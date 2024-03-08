You Can’t Miss This Steve Martin Documentary, Here’s Why

By Douglas Helm |

Apple released the trailer for the upcoming Steve Martin documentary STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, and it looks like a must-see for fans of the comedian and actor. As the name implies, the documentary is split into “Then” and “Now” sections, which will follow Martin’s early career before catching up with Martin in his current life. The trailer gives us a glimpse of both parts of the documentary with archival footage, interviews with other comedians and actors, and interviews with Martin himself.

The “Then” part of the Steve Martin documentary will give fans a deep dive into Martin’s early life, including his struggles and his rise to being a superstar comedian, as well as his decision to walk away from stand-up at the early age of 35. The “Now” part of the documentary follows what Martin is doing in his current life and shows some fun clips of Martin hanging out with his long-time friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short. The clips include the two going on a bike ride and dropping off some laundry.

The Steve Martin documentary will also feature interviews with Martin’s peers, such as Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, and more. It was made by Oscar-winning Morgan Neville, who also made 20 Feet From Stardom and Won’t You Be My Neighbor. Seeing Neville turn his lens toward the beloved Martin should make for a special documentary for casual fans and long-time fans alike.

Steve Martin rose to prominence as a comedian, but was quickly able to pivot and become one of Hollywood’s most reliable leading men for comedies. Throughout the 80s he starred in classic comedies like The Jerk, ¡Three Amigos!, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Parenthood. In the 90s he would star in the Father of the Bride films and the Cheaper by the Dozen films in the early 2000s.

Only Murders in the Building

In addition to appearing in his upcoming documentary, Steve Martin will also be returning to his Emmy-award winning series Only Murders in the Building Season 4. Although there is no official release date for the season yet, the show has announced some big recurring guest stars will be added to the cast, including Kumail Nanjiani, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, and Meryl Streep reprising her role from the third season. Martin Short and Selena Gomez are also set to return as co-leads with Martin.

Only Murders in the Building has proven to be one of the best and most successful late-career projects for Steve Martin, who is also a co-creator of the show with John Hoffman. Martin has also expressed that the show will likely be his last role, as he plans to retire after it is complete. Fortunately for us, the show is still full steam ahead and hopefully will have multiple seasons to come.

If things stay on track for Only Murders in the Building’s production schedule, we could possibly see a 2024 release date for the season. If not, fans can always revisit the series on Hulu. In the meantime, we can also look forward to seeing STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces when it comes to Apple TV+ on March 29.