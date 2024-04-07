Star Trek’s Worst Pilot Episode Responsible For Its Best

Of course, these two Star Trek pilots are an interesting lesson that nobody can predict the future: Deep Space Nine’s plodding pilot didn’t keep that show from becoming the franchise’s most ambitious series, and Voyager’s exciting pilot didn’t keep that show from floundering until the introduction of Seven of Nine. Like a joined Trill, each new iteration of Star Trek carries the memories and legacies of the shows that came before.

Given that, it will be interesting to see on April 4 how Discovery–arguably the time-displaced spiritual successor to the far-flung series Voyager–begins the final season of a show whose pilot was very different (for better or for worse) than the current series. If it doesn’t stick the landing, the collective fandom may have to give a “Vulcan goodbye” to this controversial series.