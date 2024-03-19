Star Trek’s Best Captain Hates Lower Decks

This famous Star Trek captain is eager to preserve his heart because, without the artificial replacement, he would be able to survive the fatal accident in the future. After Picard successfully prevents his younger self from losing his heart, he finds himself in an alternate universe present where he is not the captain of the Enterprise but a lowly lieutenant junior-grade science officer. And this is where we find out about how this Star Trek captain really feels about the lower decks.

The Star Trek episode makes it clear that Picard hates being a junior officer, so he tries to tell Riker and Troi (neither of whom really knows him) that he is “capable of being very much more.” They are mostly unimpressed as Picard tells them “I feel that I would like to move beyond astrophysics to Engineering or Security, something that might even lead to Command.” In this statement, Picard signals his disgust at all things having to do with the lower decks.