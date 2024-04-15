Star Trek Origins Movie Is Not The Way To Reenergize The Franchise

Before continuing, I need to acknowledge how little Paramount has revealed about this Star Trek origins movie. We don’t know the title, the characters, or even the exact time frame, with the studio only saying that it will take place “decades” before Star Trek (2009). Therefore, it’s unclear what relation, if any, the characters and story of the new movie will have to any of the established characters in franchise lore.

Because of that general lack of info, many would say that I should give this Star Trek origins movie a chance, and I most certainly will: not only do I vote with my dollars (sorry, Picard, we haven’t evolved past the need for money yet), but I’m always open to Paramount proving me wrong. The entire fandom benefits when a Star Trek movie is a hit, and love it or hate it, the 2009 reboot did a lot to bring new fans into the franchise. With that being said, however, it really looks like Paramount is phasering itself in the foot with this new movie.