Cybernetic Dystopian Sci-Fi Anime On Hulu Is The Best Series You Never Heard Of

Pierrot and Too Kyo Games produced Akudama Drive, with conceptualization by Kodaka Kazutaka (Danganronpa). Taguchi Tomohisa (The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes) directed the show and helped with the script, storyboard, and series composition.

Seven characters make up the bulk of Akudama Drive’s cast. They’re all villains, with nicknames based on their crimes and personalities. They are Swindler (Kurosawa Tomoyo), Courier (Umehara Yuuichirou), Cutthroat (Sakurai Takahiro), Hacker (Horie Shun), Brawler (Takeuchi Shunsuke), Doctor (Ogata Megumi), and Hoodlum (Kimura Subaru).