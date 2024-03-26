New Star Trek Blockbuster Movie Needs To Do The Unthinkable By Starting From Scratch
The possibility of a new Star Trek movie has been swirling since the release of the last film, Star Trek Beyond, in 2016. But while eager fans have been waiting for the long-talked about sequel, Star Trek 4, recent news from Paramount indicated that the studio might also be considering a prequel, set before 2009’s Star Trek. But rather than have the studio pursue either of these visions, a better imagined concept would be one that is so far removed from the current Kelvin timeline that it could be a stand-alone film, complete with new characters and a brand new story arc.
Attracting New Fans
Like any series of films within a franchise, there are continuity issues that arise when a new fan is introduced to them. A new Star Trek movie that involves the same characters from an earlier phase of the storyline would certainly be exciting, but it makes it difficult to attract new audiences to the theater. While it could be argued that a film done in this manner would lead new fans to the older films first, it might also be just as likely to turn them away.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
A perfect example is when Star Trek: The Next Generation was introduced as a sequel series in 1987, it created an entirely new look for the franchise. New (but similar) ship, new characters, and elevated special effects and scriptwriting lured in fans of the original series, but also served as vehicles to attract a younger generation of Trekkies. The show commands a 92 precent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and should serve as an example of how an entirely new setting will benefit a Star Trek movie prequel.
Star Wars
A solid stab at a Star Trek movie, if it truly happens, would be an excellent way to give a fun background, while also establishing itself as a base for spinoff films and television series that keep the franchise living and breathing for additional decades. The cinematic universe of Star Wars has arguably done this to success, deviating from its original nine film timeline so that it can host shows, films, and cartoons that, while still a part of Star Wars themselves, have allowed for new fans to dig into them without having to spend countless hours catching up.
Prequel Or Star Trek 4?
It seems as though Paramount will create a prequel film, but whether or not this will be the next Star Trek movie made is uncertain. The sequel to the 2016 film is still in talks, and a recent appearance by Roddenberry COO Trevor Roth at SXSW earlier in March didn’t reveal which film was going to go into production first. The executive took time to praise the efforts from Paramount Studios for their work on getting a new film out but did not commit to saying whether or not it would be a sequel or a prequel that’s in line.
Regardless, More Star Trek Is Good
No matter if the next Star Trek movie is a continuation of or a prequel to the current storyline, most fans will be excited to finally see the next installment. But I can imagine a greater reception if a film set apart from the others were produced, drawing in new fans and creating a buzz of excitement about what might happen in the future with new characters and fresh storylines.