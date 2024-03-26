New Star Trek Blockbuster Movie Needs To Do The Unthinkable By Starting From Scratch

It seems as though Paramount will create a prequel film, but whether or not this will be the next Star Trek movie made is uncertain. The sequel to the 2016 film is still in talks, and a recent appearance by Roddenberry COO Trevor Roth at SXSW earlier in March didn’t reveal which film was going to go into production first. The executive took time to praise the efforts from Paramount Studios for their work on getting a new film out but did not commit to saying whether or not it would be a sequel or a prequel that’s in line.