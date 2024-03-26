X-Men ‘97 Made The Lamest Mutant Awesome Again

As a result of Wolverine’s meteoric—if somewhat perplexing—rise to stardom, he became the de-facto star of the original X-Men cartoon and the live-action films. That left Cyclops in the role of straight-edge rule-following nerd who’s only really there for the cool Wolverine to rebel against, AKA the boring, lame X-Man. Thankfully, X-Men ’97 rectifies that injustice by giving Cyclops a chance to show just how awesome he really is.

Cyclops isn’t just a wet blanket. He’s not just the kid in class who reminds the teacher that she forgot to assign homework. Scott Summers was taken in by Charles Xavier as a teen and trained to be a child soldier. He isn’t the boy scout who insists on a fair fight. He’s the revolutionary willing to do whatever it takes to protect his fellow mutants.