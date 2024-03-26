The Netflix Flop That Unintentionally Revived Creature Features

By Robert Scucci |

Creature features aren’t for everybody, but Anaconda is one of those films that you need to watch because it’s so unintentionally funny in every conceivable way. Playing out like a B-horror movie with a $45 million budget, this creature feature leaves very little to the imagination, which is the primary reason that critics ripped it to shreds upon its 1997 release.

Despite its resounding lack of critical acclaim, Anaconda quickly became a cult classic and generated a number of direct-to-video sequels that are equally ridiculous.