Spider-Man 4 Villain Has Been Revealed And Fans Are Going To Be Thrilled

By Kristi Eckert | 18 seconds ago

Amid growing anticipation for the upcoming December release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans can now look forward to a long-awaited fan-favorite character’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After many months of speculation and hoping, Geekosity just confirmed that Tom Hardy’s Venom will go head-to-head with Peter Parker as the Spider-Man 4 villain.

The reveal that solidified that Venom would be the Spider-Man 4 villain came at the very end of the recently screened sequel to Tom Hardy’s first Venom movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Those who took part in the screening were privy to a very telling post-credit scene. Geekosity detailed that the brief scene depicted Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) watching television and witnessing J. Jonah Jameson’s (J.K. Simmons) announcement that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was in fact Spider-Man.

This exciting confirmation that Venom will definitively be the Spider-Man 4 villain came just days after Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis had a relatively forthcoming conversation with IGN that foreshadowed Venom and Spider-Man meeting in the future. Fans can check out IGN’s official Instagram post with the director below.

Now that fans can look forward to Venom’s arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Spider-Man 4 villain, speculation regarding just what his role could entail is already abundant. Those at The Direct combed through Serkis’ conversation with IGN trying to extrapolate any details regarding exactly why the titular hero will be clashing with Venom in Spider-Man 4. One theory that was suggested related to Serkis’ mention of supervillains during the interview could indicate that a different symbiote character named Toxin could overtake Eddie Brock and force Venom to go on a villainous tirade targeting Spider-Man.

In fact, Giant Freakin Robot pointed out that Venom is slated to be a part of the Sinister Six, and having Toxin fully possess the anti-hero would allow Tom Hardy’s Venom to fit right in with that wicked line-up as well as potentially be the Spider-Man 4 villain. However, the movie is still a long way off and any official details regarding its storyline remain to be seen, until then any theories regarding what the plot could be about are just sheer speculation.

Spider-Man 4 is still far in the future and Andy Serkis himself said that rushing Venom’s appearance as the Spider-Man 4 villain could potentially hinder any Venom stories that could be told in the interim. Additionally, Tom Hardy has outwardly expressed his excitement towards developing a Venom 3, and said that he’d even like to bring the character and the franchise to an even more mature level with an R-rating.

It is not entirely clear when we’ll get to see Tom Hardy as the Spider-Man 4 villain. In the meantime it’s possible we could see Eddie Brock devolve as an anti-hero into something much darker and more malevolent. However, until then fans can look forward to the official release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage on October 1, 2021, and witness for themselves exactly just how revealing that post-credit scene was.