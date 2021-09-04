Tom Hardy Wants A Huge Change For Venom 3

By Kristi Eckert | 15 seconds ago

Since their theatrical inceptions, super-hero-derived films have been overwhelmingly rated PG-13 and have targeted a broad-based audience. However, in recent years films like Deadpool (2016) have proven that a mature rating can also attract a wide audience. In particular, movies and television shows whose headliners are anti-heroes, like Luke Cage (2016) and The Punisher (2017), have done particularly well. We’ve Got This Covered reported that Tom Hardy wants to follow in the footsteps of such productions and deviate from the PG-13 formula in order to tackle the R-rated market with Venom 3.

Tom Hardy brought Venom back to the big screen when he portrayed the anti-hero back in 2018. Prior to Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Venom, the character had not had a theatrical presence since Topher Grace played him as the antagonist over ten years prior in Spider-Man 3 (2007). The success of Venom’s nearly $900 million in worldwide profits prompted the development of the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is slated to hit theaters on October 15, 2021.

Tom Hardy is now reportedly looking ahead to Venom 3 even though the franchise’s second iteration has yet to be released. We’ve Got This Covered went on to detail further that for now, Sony is trying to play it safe, particularly because of how unsteady the movie-going market is now due to the ramifications of COVID-19. Thus, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will debut with a PG-13 rating. The publication also pointed out, however, that because Tom Hardy had a hand in co-writing the sequel’s script and serves as both the star of the feature as well as the producer, that if the film does achieve an impressive amount of success that it is quite possible that Tom Hardy would get his wish for Venom 3 be rated R. Yet, Venom 3 is still a long way off, and at this point, all information on the matter is just pure speculation.

Fans will have to wait a while to see whether or not Tom Hardy’s vision for an R-rated Venom movie will come to light. However, fans have also been wondering if Venom has the potential to cross over into the latest Tom Holland spider-verse. Giant Freakin Robot pointed out that Tom Hardy would like for such a thing to happen. Clearly, it wouldn’t be the first time Sony has come to an agreement with Marvel to share the lucrative IP. As of now, though, there has not been any mention if a crossover would, if ever, take place.

Even though it will most likely be some time for fans to find out if Tom Hardy will ever appear as Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has not stopped fans from speculating what the mashup could look like and also recognized the value that Sony’s Venom could bring to Marvel’s current line-up. In the meantime, Tom Hardy and Venom enthusiasts alike can still anticipate the imminent release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.