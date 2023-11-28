Smallville Cast Appearing In James Gunn’s DC Universe?
As James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare to launch a new DC Universe, there has been speculation about the cast of Smallville making an appearance. Speaking during the 2023 C2E2 convention, Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor in the long-running CW series, addressed the possibility in response to questions from fans.
Michael Rosenbaum Weighs In
“Probably not,” Rosenbaum said via Popverse. “[But] who knows. [Gunn] actually told me, ‘I’m always thinking of you.’ I never expect anything. If something happens, great. He put me as Martinex in Guardians 2 and 3. It was fun. It wasn’t much. I’m hoping to do something bigger with him to show my chops and all that. He knows what I can do, so hopefully he’ll make the right decision,” he added.
Smallville Crossover Is Realistic
A Smallville crossover with the new DC Universe isn’t completely unrealistic. Gunn and Rosenbaum have been friends for a long time, and the co-president of DC Studios has a tendency to cast actors with whom he has a personal connection.
Moreover, Rosenbaum is the only actor to conduct a comprehensive interview with Gunn about the DC Universe via his Inside Of You podcast.
Smallville Started In 2001
Smallville originally aired on The WB (later merged into The CW) from 2001 to 2011. Based on the DC Comics character Superman, the show was developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, focusing on the early years of Clark Kent before he became the Man of Steel.
The series begins with Clark discovering his superhuman abilities and follows his journey through high school.
As Clark grapples with his identity and the moral responsibilities that come with his powers, Smallville introduces various characters from the DC Comics universe and explores the origins of iconic Superman villains.
The presence of meteor rocks, remnants of Krypton’s destruction, plays a significant role, granting powers to some and causing challenges for Clark.
Series Grew And Matured
The early seasons of Smallville adopt a “villain of the week” format, blending the challenges of adolescence with Clark’s encounters with individuals who gain extraordinary abilities from exposure to meteor rocks.
As the series progresses, it takes on a more serialized narrative, exploring the complexities of Clark’s relationships and his destiny as Superman.
Smallville was a huge success, becoming one of the longest-running superhero television series, running for an impressive 10 seasons.
The series received positive reviews for its character-driven storytelling, blending of superhero elements with real-world issues, and strong performances, particularly by Tom Welling as Clark Kent and Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor.
Smallville Comic Series
After the conclusion of the television series, the “Smallville Season 11” comic book series was launched in 2012.
The comic, written by Bryan Q. Miller, continued the story from where the show left off, exploring Clark’s early years as Superman. It featured appearances from various DC Comics characters and continued to expand on the Smallville universe.
The comic series allowed fans to explore further adventures of the characters they had grown attached to during the television show’s run. Smallville also played a crucial role in paving the way for the current dominance of superhero content in television.
Smallville Impact
It demonstrated that superhero stories could be successfully adapted for the small screen, influencing subsequent shows in the genre.
The impact of Smallville is evident in the continued popularity of its cast and characters. Tom Welling’s portrayal of Clark Kent remains iconic, and Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor is often praised as one of the best interpretations of the character.
If these characters do eventually appear in the revamped DC Universe, it would definitely be well-received by fans.