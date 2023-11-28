Smallville Cast Appearing In James Gunn’s DC Universe?

Smallville originally aired on The WB (later merged into The CW) from 2001 to 2011. Based on the DC Comics character Superman, the show was developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, focusing on the early years of Clark Kent before he became the Man of Steel.

The series begins with Clark discovering his superhuman abilities and follows his journey through high school.

As Clark grapples with his identity and the moral responsibilities that come with his powers, Smallville introduces various characters from the DC Comics universe and explores the origins of iconic Superman villains.

The presence of meteor rocks, remnants of Krypton’s destruction, plays a significant role, granting powers to some and causing challenges for Clark.