The Robert Downey Jr. ’90s Crime Thriller Being Totally Forgotten
Harrison Ford’s 1993 film The Fugitive was massively popular, but did you know there’s a sequel titled U.S. Marshals that came out in 1998? The film sees Tommy Lee Jones reprise his role as United States Deputy Marshal Sam Gerard along with a star-studded cast that includes Wesley Snipes, Robert Downey Jr., Joe Pantoliano, Daniel Roebuck, Tom Wood, and LaTanya Richardson. If you didn’t know about this film, you wouldn’t be alone because this film never received a proper 4K restoration, and it’s currently unavailable to stream anywhere.
U.S. Marshals Is A Forgotten Hit
It’s a shame that U.S. Marshals hasn’t gotten any love since it was released because it’s a fairly solid film. It’s not a masterpiece by any means but it does have a compelling cast and a good cat-and-mouse between Tommy Lee Jones’ Marshal and Wesley Snipes’ Mark Sheridan, who is a federal prisoner accused of a double murder that escapes after a plane crash. Robert Downey Jr. also puts in a solid supporting performance as agent John Royce, who assists Marshal Sam Gerard in his pursuit of Sheridan.
Follow-Up To The Fugitive
U.S. Marshals does have similar elements to The Fugitive outside of Tommy Lee Jones reprising his role. The marshal and agent in pursuit of Wesley Snipes’ characters begin to doubt his guilt, just like how Harrison Ford’s Richard Kimble was wrongfully accused of the crimes he was being pursued for. Perhaps the similarities between the films are what causes U.S. Marshals to gradually fall by the wayside in cinematic history.
A Solid But Unspectacular Hit
U.S. Marshals wasn’t a failure when it was released, as it brought in around $102 million at the international box office in 1998. While the film received mostly mixed reviews, it’s still a solid action outing that has its merits. The mixed reviews certainly aren’t enough to warrant the film being neglected for so long.
U.S. Marshals Needs A Re-Release
The last time a new physical version of U.S. Marshals was released was in 2012 when it was restored in widescreen hi-definition for a Blu-ray release. However, the film has never received a 4K restoration. Also, as mentioned, the film isn’t available to stream on any streaming services, so it’s tough to find unless you want to buy a DVD, VHS, or Blu-ray that isn’t in full 4K.
Not On Any Streaming Service
Of course, you could also rent U.S. Marshals or buy a digital version on services like Amazon Prime Video. But the point is, you’ll have to pay up if you want to watch the film. Your interest in doing so will likely depend on how much you like The Fugitive and if you’re interested in seeing more of Tommy Lee Jones’s character.
Watch The Fugitive For Now
On the other hand, you could always rewatch The Fugitive instead, which is admittedly the superior film. While Harrison Ford’s Richard Kimble is referenced in U.S. Marshals, the character never appears, so it lacks that element. In any case, U.S. Marshals don’t deserve to be forgotten completely, so hopefully, the film will be available to stream soon.