Ray Stevenson’s Star Wars Future? Dave Filoni Speaks On Baylan Skoll

“Obviously, there’s a story there,” Dave Filoni told Vanity Fair in regard to the continuing adventures of Baylan Skoll. “We’re in a wait-and-see pattern at this point.” Filoni’s statement, while not very satisfying, is at least honest. The recently promoted Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm knows, just like the fans, that Ray Stevenson’s performance as Baylan was special and not something that can be replicated easily.

“I’m glad the conversation is about Ray and how great he was.” Filoni said. “I think he would have been over the moon,” admitted Filoni, describing how Ray Stevenson would have felt about his character’s popularity. Filoni went on to say that his “big regret” was that Stevenson didn’t get to experience the overwhelmingly positive response to Baylan Skoll.

“I’m glad he was at Star Wars Celebration with us,” Filoni continued, “he got to see the trailer and get a taste of that from the fans.”