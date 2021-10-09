Rami Malek Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

By Tyler Pisapia | 9 seconds ago

Now that his run as the last villain Daniel Craig’s James Bond will face in No Time To Die is finally hitting theaters, many are already asking themselves what’s next for Oscar-winner Rami Malek? The former Mr. Robot star, Rami Malek, will play Lyutsifer Safin in the upcoming film that will act as a swan song for Craig ahead of a new Bond being selected sometime in 2022. However, with an Oscar and the fate of a key installment in one of the world’s biggest franchises at his back (not to mention getting good reviews), Heroic Hollywood couldn’t help but ask if he’d join the ever-growing roster of Academy Award-winners who have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Rami Malek told the outlet that, after being a part of the Bond franchise and seeing characters who he read on the page in Ian Fleming’s books come to life on-screen, he’s been bitten by the historic Hollywood franchise bug. He noted that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is doing something similar every day with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which now includes a myriad of TV shows as well. As a result, Malek said he’d jump at the chance to be a part of it the same way he jumped at the chance to play a Bond villain.

However, ever the innovator when it comes to his artwork, the Bohemian Rhapsody actor insisted that he would have to find a character that was both right for him and never portrayed before.

Rami Malek’s comments echo those he recently made in an interview with Collider, in which he talked about the legacy of the Bond movies and how excited he is to simply be a part of it. He noted that he’s honored to be a part of “such a sacred part of cinema” and commended Daniel Craig on his entire run as 007, which includes Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Specter and, of course, No Time To Die.

While Rami Malek seemed to play coy and offer a diplomatic answer about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe that walked the line between “Feige, please call me” and “it wouldn’t be the end of the world if it doesn’t happen,” the truth is he’s reportedly already a part of the conversation.

Last year, We Got This Covered reported that Rami Malek was being discussed to be brought in as The Silver Surfer when Marvel finally unveils its iteration of the Fantastic Four sometime in the next phase of movies. Following the Disney and Fox merger, the studio’s first family is now back where they belong and Kevin Feige previously promised that a Fantastic Four project is in the works. However, this would buck against Rami Malek’s desire to only join the franchise as a character that’s never been done before.

Unfortunately for all Marvel fans, the Fantastic Four have been brought to life a couple of times in the past. There were two movies starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michale Chiklis. In the sequel, the Silver Surfer was brought to life by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburn.

While those are certainly big shoes to fill, if Rami Malek could get past his desire to play someone totally unique, the franchise could really use his star power to help a proper version of The Fantastic Four get off the ground.