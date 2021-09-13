See Jeremy Renner Suit Up With Hailee Steinfeld In Hawkeye Trailer

By Faith McKay | 9 seconds ago

A couple of weeks ago, we let you know that the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye, would be full of Christmas spirit. At least, that’s what one producer promised. Turns out, the Christmas theme is a major point for Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld in the new Hawkeye trailer.

Check it out below.

From what the Hawkeye trailer shows, we can see that Jeremy Renner, as Clint Barton, is happily living the family life in the city. It’s that most special time of year, when he sees a vigilante on the news. He believes he is going off to handle one of his old enemies. His daughter is worried, but he promises her he’ll be home in time for Christmas, the promise of many characters featured in Christmas movies throughout the ages. He goes off to find the enemy and instead finds Hailee Steinfeld, as Kate Bishop, who is in awe of meeting the older Avenger in person. They team up for some quality mentor time. And then the trailer shows us flash after flash from the upcoming series.

Don’t miss the fun Avengers-themed play in a shot near the end. It’s unclear what’s happening, but it’s there. It doesn’t even appear to be a Christmas play, but it’s clearly a musical.

This first clear look at the Jeremy Renner series in the Hawkeye trailer leans heavily into the Christmas theme. It’s unclear if that will continue throughout all six episodes. (Note: most sources have consistently said six episodes, but some places like IMDb are claiming there are eight.) The Disney+ show has the right airing schedule for a Christmas-themed series. The episodes will release beginning on November 24, 2021, and going up through December 29, 2021.

However, the Hawkeye trailer clearly doesn’t show us everything. The show takes place after the events of Endgame for Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. In the post-credits scene for Black Widow, we saw that Florence Pugh will be coming after Clint Barton, and she is listed as being in every episode of the series. Despite that, she’s not seen in the new trailer with Hailee Steinfeld.

The Hawkeye trailer is very much giving us a great and unique look at the series, but it is also only showing us one part of what this overall story is going to be. It’s telling us that Jeremy Renner has a family, that he’s trying to live his life out of that spotlight, that he wants to be there for his family for Christmas, and that he’s going to be training Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. However, there is obviously a lot more story here that they’re not yet giving us information on. And, that’s a good thing. Hopefully, the things we don’t yet know will be as surprising and fun for audiences as WandaVision and Loki proved to be. No one likes a trailer that gives the whole story away in only two minutes of footage.

So far, the Hawkeye trailer has let us know that some Marvel Cinematic Universe humor and action scenes are on the way. If interviews are to be believed, we should also be learning more about Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and his experiences during his time as an Avenger, through his own point of view. These aren’t expected to be a lot of flashbacks, so much as a better look at how things affected him. We’ll be able to start those reveals at the end of November when the first episode releases on streaming for Disney+.