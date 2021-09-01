Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye Will Be A Marvel Christmas Special?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 16 seconds ago

Marvel’s WandaVision was about grief and Wanda realizing her true potential, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was about discovering and accepting one’s self-identity, and Loki ended up ushering in the multiverse itself! All these series delivered something totally different from what was expected, so naturally, Marvel fans are now busy wondering what the next series in line, i.e., the Jeremy Renner series Hawkeye will be all about. Well, producer Trinh Tran has answered the question and revealed that above all, the series will be full of “Christmas spirit.” Wait, what?

This news comes from the TV Guide fall preview issue (via r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers) wherein Tran revealed that the Hawkeye will be set in New York City and will see a lot of action as well as “punchy” banter shared by its lead characters i.e., Jeremy Renner’s Clint and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. But that is not the only detail she disclosed. Tran also shared that the story will be grounded, funny, and “packed to the brim with Christmas spirit.” While we would have predicted the upcoming series to be gritty, thrilling, sad, and obviously introduce the new Hawkeye, we would have never expected it to be a Marvel Christmas Special.

It will be interesting to see how Hawkeye will be making space for the “Christmas spirit” mentioned, especially since the Black Widow post-credits scene has set up a rather grim future for Jeremy Runner’s Clint Barton. In the scene, we saw a dejected Yelena (Florence Pugh) heartbroken over her sister, Natasha Romanoff’s death, and visiting her grave. It was revealed that while she has left behind her days as an unwilling agent for the Red Room, she now works for Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who we first met in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier when she “recruited” John Walker (Wyatt Russell) as the U.S. Agent.

Yelena was then approached by Contessa herself, who gave her the picture of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton as her target to kill and claimed that he was the reason for Natasha’s death. It is already known that Florence Pugh is a part of Hawkeye’s cast and this scene established that she will not play Clint Barton’s ally. As the details of Natasha’s death are most probably not public, it has been speculated that Yelena will believe Valentina and will be functioning on the notion that Clint is somehow responsible for her sister’s death. The speculation continues that while Yelena will eventually discover the truth, it won’t be before she ends up killing Clint which will lead to Kate Bishop taking up his mantle.

On another note, Tran has also confirmed that the story of Hawkeye is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While the city has recovered and is thriving, its citizens are having a hard time moving on from what they have been through. This most probably also includes Jeremy Renner’s character who is still wracked with guilt over Natasha’s death on Vormir and perhaps still believes that he should have been the one to sacrifice his life. Tough to see how the “Christmas spirit” could exist in the midst of such a grim setup, right? But remember, it’s Marvel we are talking about, and even Avengers: Infinity War, as well as Endgame, contained plenty of laugh-out-loud moments in the middle of Thanos’ genocidal plans. Who knows what Hawkeye will be capable of, even with the looming possibility of Clint’s demise?