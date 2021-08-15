See The First Look At Florence Pugh In Her Upcoming Thriller

By Kristi Eckert | 14 seconds ago

British Actress Florence Pugh first debuted on the movie scene back in 2016 in Lady Macbeth. She then starred recently in Marvel’s Black Widow alongside Scarlett Johansson as Yelena Belova. The actress is now filming a highly-anticipated Netflix original period piece entitled The Wonder, and she just gave fans their first sneak peek of the movie by posting a photo of her on the set on her Instagram.

Check out the image from Florence Pugh below.

Florence Pugh will star as Anna O’Donnell in the film. It is now shooting in Ireland and was adapted from the book of the same name by Emma Donoghue. The author of The Wonder also wrote the novel Room, which was adapted to become the Brie Larson film. According to Deadline, Donoghue took inspiration for The Wonder from the “fasting girls” phenomenon that transpired between the mid-1800s through the early 1900s. The phenomenon speaks of four girls, all of whom suffered some accident or illness and then subsequently did not eat for months or years but still survived.

Collider reported that similar to the girls in the phenomenon, The Wonder follows a young lady who stops eating but still remains alive and seemingly healthy. Her curious ability to stay alive sans food prompts a hired nurse to observe her full-time, followed shortly after by droves of people embarking on a Mecca to witness the miracle of sorts. However, the questionable miracle is not as it seems, and the film is poised to provide some stealthy psychological thrills. Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman) is directing Florence Pugh in the feature and also co-wrote the script alongside the book’s author, Emma Donoghue, and accomplished writer Alice Birch. The script for Donoghue’s previous adaptation, Room, received a nomination at the academy awards for best adaptation of a screenplay.

Florence Pugh in Little Women

Florence Pugh’s career is steadily ramping up. While she is currently busy working on The Wonder, she is also committed to working on many other projects. Apart from finishing Black Widow, she completed Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, in which she portrays 1950s housewife Alice and is set to release sometime in 2022. It was also announced that she would have a role in another upcoming movie titled The Maid.

Giant Freakin’ Robot also reported that fans could also expect to see her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye where she will reprise her role as the Russian super-spy Yelena Belova. The mid-credits scene in Black Widow indicates that Belova might be after the show’s protagonist, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), after she receives some misinformation regarding the death of her sister, which prompts her to seek vengeance. Fans will have to wait until Hawkeye premiers on November 24, 2021, to ultimately see how the story unfolds and whether or not Florence Pugh’s character will truly serve as the main antagonist of the series.

