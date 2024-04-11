The Sci-Fi Horror Dubbed The Worst Film Ever Made Became A Cult Classic, Stream Now Without Netflix

There are several reasons that Plan 9 from Outer Space is such a frustrating film, and the screenplay is just one of them.

The flying saucers are simply toys on strings, which wouldn’t necessarily be an issue if they weren’t actually a well-known toy at the time of the film’s production. Additionally, Edward D. Wood, who wrote, directed, and produced Plan 9 from Outer Space, made the frustrating decision to forgo the use of costumes and makeup that would make Eros and his alien accomplices look like actual aliens.

A number of Wood’s creative missteps in Plan 9 from Outer Space were attributed to the film’s shoestring budget because he didn’t have the proper financial backing to fully realize his vision.

Knowing that he needed star power to get seats filled in theaters, he used unrelated footage featuring the late Bela Lugosi from another unfinished film. Realizing he painted himself into a corner, Wood hired Tom Mason, who bears no resemblance to Lugosi, to function as his stand-in.