Pierce Brosnan Shared What It’s Like Working With Dwayne Johnson on Black Adam

By Tristan Zelden | 18 seconds ago

James Bond himself, Pierce Brosnan (Die Another Day), will be joining one of the biggest modern-day A-listers, Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), in Black Adam. The veteran actor spoke highly about the former WWE wrestler in an interview with Haute Living.

Right off the bat, Pierce Brosnan said that his co-star is “quiet” while mostly “keeps to himself.” Due to Brosnan’s role, the two did not interact too much on set. Most of the time the James Bond actor interacted with Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami), Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date), and Quintessa Swindell (Voyagers). Still, he felt “admiration” for the lead by the work Dwayne Johnson has done and how he interacts with others.

The feelings are mutual between the two stars. When Pierce Brosnan was announced to join the DC blockbuster, Dwayne Johnson was quick to celebrate the announcement on Twitter by welcoming his co-star, who was the final member to join the Justice Society.

Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman,

Mr @PierceBrosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE.

I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. #BlackAdam⚡️https://t.co/3gyTgP9MQ9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2021

Pierce Brosnan will be playing Kent Nelson, also known as Dr. Fate. He is a mighty sorcerer who is an agent for the Lords of Order. He is also the founding member of the Justice Society, a team of superheroes within the expansive world of DC comic books that will see the big screen.

As mentioned, most of the time, Pierce Brosnan will be seen with other cast members and not Dwayne Johnson. While we are unsure how their paths will cross in this story, we do know who is playing who within the Justice Society. The cast of the ensemble group will consist of Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Black Adam will take place 5,000 years after the titular character played by Dwayne Johnson was imprisoned and released. The anti-hero seems to get into trouble as he was initially meant to be the villain to Zackary Levi’s (Chuck) Shazam in that debut standalone movie. Now having Black Adam get his standalone story, we will surely see the two duke it out. Although it is unclear if that will be in Shazam! 3 as the sequel is already in the works for a 2022 release or maybe some other project. We might even get to see Pierce Brosnan and his fellow members of the Justice Society in there, too; you never know.

The DC superhero flick with Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise). It is written by Adam Sztykiel (Rampage), Sohrab Noshirvani (The Mauritanian), and Rory Haines (The Mauritanian). The leading star will executive produce with Scott Sheldon, Eric McLeod, and Walter Hamada. Producing will be Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

The plan is so far from Warner Bros., and DC is to see Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan by July 29, 2022. As COVID-19 continues with the Delta variant, no plans should be cemented as the past year has proven. The studio did put its 2021 slate on HBO Max, but for now, it is sticking to a purely theatrical release for 2022.