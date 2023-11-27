Noah Schnapp’s Stranger Things Fate Decided After Controversy
The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has opened up the floor for a number of polarizing discussions on social media, and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has made statements that have garnered quite a bit of controversy.
Noah Schnapp’s Controversy
Earlier this month, a video circulated on Instagram depicting Schnapp and his friends at a cafe passing around stickers that said “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS” to patrons, which was met with immediate outrage on the internet.
But despite the backlash surrounding the video in question, it’s unlikely that Schnapp will be removed from season 5 of Stranger Things, according to a recent X post made by @The_Streamr.
Future In Question?
Noah Schnapp’s future with Netflix was called into question after Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7 after making posts in support of Palestine which were considered by many to be antisemitic.
Susan Sarandon was also dropped by United Talent Agency after making comments of her own about the ongoing conflict while appearing at a pro-Palestine rally.
No Policy In Place?
Though Noah Schnapp’s video and statements were polarizing in their own right, Spyglass Media, the production company that fired Barrera stated that they have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to making statements that can be interpreted by the public as antisemitic.
In other words, if Netflix doesn’t have a policy that explicitly states that negative statements about Palestine are grounds for firing, then it’s reasonable to assume that Schnapp’s controversial video won’t get him fired from the network.
Fans Furious
But still, many X users are outraged over the fact that Noah Schnapp hasn’t received harsher punishment over his video, which has also been interpreted as hateful.
X user @MangledDelight expressed disdain over the fact that Barrera was fired on the spot over her pro-Palestine message, but Schnapp can get off scot-free for using his platform to support Israel.
He concluded his post with a few choice words that sum up exactly how he feels about the whole controversy.
X user @bigarms4me, along with hundreds of other users, suggest that Noah Schnapp is just asking to get cancelled because of his social media posts.
Will Byers Main Character?
Despite the controversy surrounding Noah Schnapp, it has been reported that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will feature Will Byers as its main character, meaning that Schnapp is here to stay.
As of this writing, Netflix has not made a comment that weighs in on whether his character will be written out of, or killed off of the series.
According to The Streamr, an unnamed source has stated that he will not be fired, but we haven’t yet heard an official statement.
Stranger Things Season 5
Season 5 of Stranger Things was supposed to film back in May 2023, but the SAG-AFTRA strike halted production for the duration of the summer.
Now that the strike has resolved, it’s been reported that Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and the rest of the cast will be back on-set this coming January.
Due to the delays, we probably won’t see the final season of the wildly popular series until sometime in 2025.