The Netflix Horror That Will Make You Scared To Go In The Woods

Six months after the traumatic event, the group, reduced to four, embarks on their yearly hiking trip, all the same—a trek along the Kungsleden, a trail in northern Sweden. More than a simple pleasure trip, the romp constitutes a tribute to their fallen friend. Of course, this being a horror movie, once one of the friends injures his knee, the pals opt for a shortcut (!)—a quick jaunt, they think, through a creepy forest. Thus, their would-be healing expedition devolves into a nightmare.

A foreboding omen marks the group’s first night in the unpeopled wilderness: an elk, gutted and hung from the trees, above strange runes carved into the bark—all signaling the existence of something otherwordly. Regardless, The Ritual’s cast must obtain shelter in an oncoming, relentless storm and hole up in an abandoned cab. There, they discover more pagan symbols and an effigy constructed of twigs and antlers, resembling a headless human torso.