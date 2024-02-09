The Netflix Crime Procedural Series Still Finds Fans Today

The show is a detective procedural drama despite its unorthodox star and concept; each episode unfolds with the private eye employing his unique talents to unravel mysteries. His indispensable assistant and practically-minded nurse, Sharona Fleming, often accompanies the detective. Together, they navigate his phobias and the obstacles of daily life—as well as, you know, solving crimes.

Critics lauded Monk for its innovative mix of drama and comedy, a novel approach to the (until then) otherwise drab procedural genre. The show reaped numerous accolades, including eight Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Tony Shalhoub.

Among other assets, reviewers applauded the show for its clever writing, character-driven plots, and Shalhoub’s performance; the latter anchored the series and remained its most iconic aspect. The show that made Shalhoub globally recognizable also enjoyed high viewership ratings, eventually becoming one of the most-watched scripted series on cable television during its run.