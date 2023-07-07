Movies That Have Been Remade Multiple Times

King Kong (2005)

Though the character of King Kong has appeared in many movies, including the one where he fought Godzilla (which also had a recent remake), his origin story has been made into three major films. The 1933 original featured stop-motion animation by Willis H. O’Brien that revolutionized visual effects and is still impressive 90 years later.

Two subsequent remakes were made—one in 1976 featuring Jeff Bridges, Charles Grodin, and Jessica Lange, and the 2005 version by Peter Jackson.

Jackson’s film did not receive its planned sequel, though 2017’s Kong: Skull Island gave the character another reboot, with its sequel, 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong marking the twelfth film in the Kong franchise.

Remake Score: original and two movie remakes in a 12-film franchise.